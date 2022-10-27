Patti Johnson — obituary

Johnson, Patti

(Loving, mom, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend)

It is with saddened hearts that we announce the passing of our dear mom Patti on October 25, 2022, at the Almonte General Hospital.

Patti

of Pakenham, Ontario, at the age of 79.

Predeceased by her husband Ron “R.B.” and her son Robbie. She will be missed by her children Michael, Jeff (Bev), Kathy (Tom), Sandy, Karen (David), grandchildren Amanda, Carrie, Amber, Allen, Angie, Adam, Shawn, Matt, Tyler, Jordan, Harper, Finley, 13 great-grandchildren, sister Betty, niece Dona and many other family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Patti may be made to the Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation.

Family and Friends May Visit

C. R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church Street, Almonte, ON., 613-256-3313)

On Thursday, November 3, 2022 from 5pm to 8pm.

Condolences & tributes: www.crgamble.com