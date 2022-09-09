Peter Stanley — obituary

Stanley, Peter Alfred

(Co-Owner of Stanley Sanitation &

Former Captain of the Almonte Ramsay Fire Department)

Passed away at home with his closest people by his side on September 7, 2022

Peter

Of Almonte, Ontario, at the age of 65.

Much loved husband to Gayle (nee Richards). Missed by his boys Tyler and Nicolas. Predeceased by his parents Ross and Doreen. Remembered by his sister Rosalyn (Bob Wing) and predeceased by his sisters Peggy (Hugh Fraser) and Patricia. Survived by Patricia’s husband Jack. Sadly and forever missed by his extraordinary and true friend Patti, Survived by his mother-in-law Bev Reynolds and his in-laws Christine (Eric Bayley), Philip Richards (Linda), Kelly (Keith McQuoid), Liisa (Darryl Clare), and Michael Reynolds (Chezlynne) as well as many nieces and nephews. In memory of Peter do something kind for someone in need.

A private service will be held in his home at 223 Ann St., Almonte, Ontario on Sunday, September 18, 2022 with an open visitation from 1 pm to 4 pm.

“Leave Your Kleenex at the Door”

Funeral Arrangements Entrusted Into The Care Of

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON., 613-256-3313)

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com