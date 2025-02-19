Green Bean and Olive Salad  

by Susan Hanna

This salad from Canadian Living is a great side dish for fish or grilled meat. Blanch the beans and make the dressing. Place beans, olives, sun-dried tomatoes, red onion and goat cheese on a serving dish, drizzle with dressing and serve with the remaining dressing on the side.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

Use freshly squeezed lemon juice and pure honey. Check the oregano to make sure it does not contain colour or anti caking agents. I used Savor olives, Savor sun-dried tomatoes and President’s Choice goat cheese. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Serves 4.

Ingredients:

1 lb (454 g) green beans, trimmed and halved

¼ cup (60 ml) olive oil

2 tbsp (30 ml) lemon juice

1 clove garlic, finely minced

1 tsp (5 ml) liquid honey

½ tsp (2.5 ml) dried oregano

2/3 cup (165 ml) pitted Kalamata olives

2/3 cup (165 ml) thinly sliced sun-dried tomatoes

1/3 cup (82.5 ml) thinly sliced red onion

1/3 cup (82.5 ml) crumbled firm goat cheese

Salt and pepper

Preparation:

Blanch beans in a pan of boiling salted water for 2-5 minutes; plunge in bowl of ice water for 3 minutes and then drain. In bowl, whisk together oil, lemon juice, garlic, honey and oregano. Arrange green beans, olives, sun-dried tomatoes, red onion and goal cheese on serving plate; drizzle with some of the dressing. Season with salt and pepper; serve with remaining dressing.

From Canadian Living