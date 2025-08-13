Wednesday, August 13, 2025
Grilled Eggplant Parmesan

by Susan Hanna

This recipe from Martha Stewart is a great take on eggplant Parmesan. Grill tomatoes and shallots and then roughly chop. Grill eggplant slices until tender and then top with mozzarella slices and grill for a few minutes more. Top the eggplant with the tomato mixture, drizzle with oil, garnish with basil and serve with crusty bread.

Serves 4.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

I used Tre Stelle bocconcini slices and Ace Bakery bread, which are free of additives. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

  • 4 medium tomatoes (1 ½ pounds/680 g total), halved
  • 1 shallot, halved lengthwise
  • ¼ cup (60 ml) extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling
  • Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
  • 2 large eggplants (2 pounds/900 g total), cut lengthwise into 1-inch/2.5-cm planks
  • 1 pound (454 g) fresh salted mozzarella, sliced into ¼-inch/0.6-cm rounds
  • ¼ cup (60 ml) thinly sliced fresh basil leaves
  • 1 loaf rustic bread, such as ciabatta, for serving

Preparation:

  1. Preheat grill; brush tomatoes and shallot with oil. Grill until charred, 4-5 minutes. Flip and continue cooking until vegetables soften slightly, 2 to 3 minutes more. Transfer to a cutting board. When cool enough to handle, roughly chop. Transfer to a bowl; season with salt and pepper.
  2. Brsh both sides of eggplants with remaining 3 tablespoons (45 ml) oil; season with salt and pepper. Grill, turning once, until lightly charred in places and almost tender, 4 to 5 minutes per side. Transfer to a plate.
  3. Top eggplants with mozzarella. Return to grill and cook, covered, until cheese melts, 1 to 2 minutes. Transfer to serving platter or plates.
  4. Top eggplant evenly with tomato mixture, sprinkle with basil, drizzle with oil and serve with torn rustic bread.

From Martha Stewart

 

