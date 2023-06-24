Saturday, June 24, 2023
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Al Spriggs — obituary

Spriggs, Aubrey “Al” April 14, 1932 - June 21,...

Phyllis Dack — obituary

DACK, R.N. PHYLLIS  DIANNE In hospital at Almonte on...

Art Solomonian receives Bert McIntyre Memorial Award for Volunteerism

Art Solomonian, 2022 recipient of the Bert...
ObituariesPhyllis Dack -- obituary

Phyllis Dack — obituary

DACK, R.N.
PHYLLIS  DIANNE

In hospital at Almonte on Thursday, June 22, 2023.

Phyllis D. Dack (nee Thompson)

of Almonte, Ont. at the age of 81.

 Beloved wife and best friend of Glen Dack. Dearly loved and respected mother of  David (Marianne), Arthur and Timothy. Especially loved grandma of Ruth Dack. Daughter of the late Roy and Vera (Argue) Thompson. Survived by her sisters, Myrtle McNeely (Allan) and Linda Thompson. Aunt to Phillip and Matthew McNeely.

Friends are invited to share memories in the

Almonte Presbyterian Church,
111 Church Street, Almonte, Ont., on Saturday,
July 15, from 12 noon until time of Service at 2 PM.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of the

C. R. GAMBLE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL Inc.

(127 Church Street Almonte, ON., 613-256-3313)

For those who may choose to honour Phyllis with a memorial donation, please consider the Almonte General Hospital Foundation’s CT Scan fund raising campaign.

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone