Phyllis Dack — obituary

DACK, R.N.

PHYLLIS DIANNE

In hospital at Almonte on Thursday, June 22, 2023.

Phyllis D. Dack (nee Thompson)

of Almonte, Ont. at the age of 81.

Beloved wife and best friend of Glen Dack. Dearly loved and respected mother of David (Marianne), Arthur and Timothy. Especially loved grandma of Ruth Dack. Daughter of the late Roy and Vera (Argue) Thompson. Survived by her sisters, Myrtle McNeely (Allan) and Linda Thompson. Aunt to Phillip and Matthew McNeely.

Friends are invited to share memories in the

Almonte Presbyterian Church,

111 Church Street, Almonte, Ont., on Saturday,

July 15, from 12 noon until time of Service at 2 PM.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of the

C. R. GAMBLE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL Inc.

(127 Church Street Almonte, ON., 613-256-3313)

For those who may choose to honour Phyllis with a memorial donation, please consider the Almonte General Hospital Foundation’s CT Scan fund raising campaign.

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com