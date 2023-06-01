Pop-up plant sale, June 4

Friday, June 2, 2023
Almonte Homestead Pop-up Market Plant Sales Sunday June 4th, 10 am to 2 pm

Come to the homestead in the heart of Almonte at the corner of Augusta Street and Martin Street North to pick up annual veggie/fruiting plants, potato seed and many perennial plants and get your food gardens started or expanded.

To grow my veggie starts I use organic seed from eastern ON/west QC farmers. I also have a surplus of organic potato seed available (from Eagle Creek Seed Potatoes).

All are welcome. Come with friends & neighbours! Bring a bag or box to put your plant babies in. Cash preferred, but e-transfer and Square point-of-sale payment options also available.

Here’s what’s on offer:

Annual veggie pots/small bag of 10 or so potato seed: $5 each

Tomatoes!! There are 10 varieties available including red, yellow & blue ones and those that have indeterminate growth to about 6-8 feet and need a trellis or support those that are determinate or compact where a 6’ stake or cage works and Tiny Tim Cherry that is suitable for a pot; Eggplant and Kale; Potato seed (Bellanita fingerling and Gold Rush russet)

Perennial plants from the Homestead nursery. All have been propagated on site, either started from seed or grown from cuttings; Prices vary on size/age: $5-15

Fruiting Shrubs (currants; raspberry; elderberry; sea buckthorn); basketry willow; mix of herbaceous, flowers & medicine plants

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

