Potluck at Union Hall, October 26

Saturday October 26, 2024 UNION HALL -1984 Wolf Grove Road at Tatlock Road Potluck Supper – 6 p.m. Entertainment to follow!

Please bring either a main course, salad or dessert – and your own dishes and cutlery to help reduce the use of disposables. Beverages provided.

We need PERFORMERS! If you have a talent you would like to share – we need YOU! Any ages welcome. Please contact Maggie Parliament 613-250-0594 or margparl@hotmail.corn No CHARGE $ (Building Fund donations always welcome)

Bring the family out to meet your neighbours while you share an evening of great food and laughter.