Proceeds from rector’s book sales to support food bank

Book offer feeds the soul and the community

The Lanark County Food Bank received a unique request from Rev. Gertrude (aka Trudy) Hardy as she set about to publish a book of catchy rap poems – help me take this from spiritual feeding to physical feeding. And that’s how it came to be that all the royalties from the sale of her recently published book Salvation History would end up as donations to the food bank.

Through rhythmic rhyme, Hardy covers the full span of Jesus Christ’s earthly life as observed in the Liturgical Calendar.

“The hope is that while fed with the Word of God, those who are in need of physical food will be fed by purchases of this book,” says Rev. Hardy. “That’s the thinking behind offering 100% of the royalties directly to The Lanark County Food Bank- The Hunger Stop.”

“We’ve never received this sort of donation,” said Karen Lomas-Wood, Chair of the Board of the LCFB. “But while the uniqueness of the offer made us pause and see how we could best accept such generosity, we knew it was just another example of the amazing support we see on an ongoing basis from our community.”

While growing up in Spaniard’s Bay, Newfoundland, Hardy has sweet memories of being well-fed with lots of homemade bread and other traditional foods. Her favourite pastime is cooking and baking; and she is passionate about feeding others and this book contributes to that passion.

Today she and her husband Randy live in Clayton, Ontario, where she is the Rector of Grace Anglican Church in the Anglican Diocese of Canada. Together they have three children and seven grandchildren.

The Lanark County Food Bank is a non-denominational, non-political organization sustained solely by private donations. It is a needs-based food bank; providing food to everyone who comes to the door asking for help.

It does not receive support from any level of government.

The food bank is operated by a volunteer Board of Directors , a paid full-time manager, a part-time manager and approximately 160 dedicated volunteers who provide front line service to clients, keep food bank gardens producing, and support the infrastructure that makes the food bank work. The food bank also provides a delivery service to families who are unable to shop for themselves or do not have access to transportation.