Protect yourself from scams — May 30

Another scam attempt? Another unsolicited knock at the door from a stranger selling something? Another threat from a person on the other end of the phone line telling you you’re going to jail?

Who hasn’t experienced this? Some may have been unwittingly taken in by these thieves. Fraud like this is costly and yet it keeps on happening. Just when you think you’ve heard all the possible scams a new one comes along. My Visa card has been compromised so many times I’m surprised Visa is still in business.

The Almonte Civitan Club is offering help. We have a speaker who will be at the Hall next Monday, May 30th. Constable Joe from the OPP and an OPP auxiliary officer along with Crime Stoppers will come to speak to us. Education prevents scams!

You are invited to come. Start time is 7 pm. The presentation is about an hour with a bit of time for a Q&A. Join us to learn how to protect yourself and others from this costly nuisance.

7 pm

Almonte Civitan Community Hall

Monday, May 30th

No charge

Open to all

Alice Puddington

Almonte Civitan Club Volunteer