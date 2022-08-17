Puppets Up / Almonte Civitan Club 50-50 draw a great success

The end of a fine weekend! Drawing the winning ticket to the Puppets Up / Almonte Civitan Club 50-50 lottery is Noreen Young. Who else is more appropriate for the task than this amazingly talented, spirited woman?

Ticket sales for the lottery were great, especially on the weekend of this festival. As an aside if you didn’t make it to this year’s Puppets Up event mark it on your calendar for next year. I’ve attended a number of festivals in my long life. This one is the best!

Almonte Civitans, Puppets Up Volunteers and several merchants helped sell the lottery tickets. A special thanks to Patrice for having Civitans in their foyer for many weeks. Our Civitan members who worked there were especially appreciative of the support from our local grocery store.

The Almonte Farmers Market also let us sell at their Saturday market. As we all do our best to recover from the last couple of years this kind of support one group or business to another is so appreciated. Selling one ticket at a time is how you get them sold. It was lots of work but like always the community supported by purchasing tickets.

Proceeds are going directly to Puppets Up and the Almonte Civitan Club will send monies raised directly to a charity in our community area very soon.

Noreen drew the winner out of the roller. 2121 tickets were sold. The winner is Ken Huffman. He will pick up his cheque on Saturday and is very pleased to know his winning ticket means he has won $4805. Not bad for a $5 investment. Ken purchased his ticket at the Almonte Farmers Market.

Thank you all for your support!

Alice Puddington

Almonte Civitan Club