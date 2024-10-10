Pysanka for Christmas, workshops starting October 16

Is anyone interested in making Christmas Ukranian eggs for tree ornaments? I am planning to teach, or facilitate (if you don’t need a lesson) pysanka making on 4 Wednesdays beginning next week, Oct 16, Oct 23, Oct 30 and Nov 6. There is an afternoon window and an evening one. Space is limited but supplies are not. I have all the dyes and tools you would need. Just bring eggs.

If you are interested, please text or call me at 647.637.9762 and I will forward you details. There is no cost required, only enthusiasm.

Sally Hortop