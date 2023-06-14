R. Tait students write about people they admire

Teacher Leanne Robinson sends this lovely note:

The grade 5/6 students at R. Tait McKenzie Public School were given a writing assignment in which they were to write about someone they admired. Some of these students chose to write about people in our community. It is quite evident from what they wrote that individuals within our community have had a positive influence on our children and deserve to be recognized.

“Baker Bob is the person that inspires me. He inspires me because whenever me and my dad go to his nice shop in downtown Almonte, he is always smiling and trying his hardest to make someone’s day. I met him when I was selling apples a few months ago. He walked up to me and gave me 20 dollars for 3 apples. He also tells funny jokes and makes good ginger cookies. I want to be like Baker Bob because I want to make someone’s day.”

-Andrew

“Mrs. Long is someone I greatly admire because she is supporting, kind, fun, and super smart. For example, she helps her students when they do not understand their work. She is fun because she teaches us in fun ways like letting us do color by number math addition. She also lets us work in groups most of the time. I met Mrs. Long in grade two when she taught me Math and English. I was so lucky to get her the next two years as well. Mrs. Long treats everyone she teaches like family. Before Mrs. Long started teaching, she was a scientist working on cures for cancer. That’s why I admire Mrs. Long and think she is a great role model.”

– Olivia

“There Is someone in my life that I admire because he cheers people up every day. His name is Joey, and he works at the youth center. He might not have been working there forever, but every day he makes a lot of people smile. He’s kind, so when someone Is feeling down, he might invite them to play a game, or he will just sit with them. He’s accepting of people and when you ever need to talk, he’s right there. If you want to tell someone something, but don’t know how to say it, he will help. Finally, he’s playful. For example, he’s always ready to play a game when he can. He brings games into the youth center and sometimes donates them. So, as you can see, Joey is always showing kindness to everyone, he’s so accepting, and he’s always ready to play a game. That is why I know Joey is amazing.”

– Athena

“In 1950 baby girl by the name of Jane was born. Little did her parents know she would be the best person anyone could ever meet. She can make you smile on rainy days. Jane is a kind, grateful, strong person that everyone can admire.

How is Jane kind? well… when she was a teacher, Jane helped many students in tough situations. For example, she would buy them food or new clothes if they needed it. She helps the community in ways you could never imagine. She always gives good advice and wisdom. If you looked up kind in the dictionary, you would see her name.

I met Jane when I moved into my current house about 8 years ago. She was very happy to meet our family and from that day on we became very close. Jane would come over to help me and my siblings learn to read and write. She would also let us swim in her pool.”

-Lilly

“I met Jane when Lilly had me over and Jane let us go swimming in her pool. My parents both knew her when they were younger because of when they went to school.”

-Hailey

“Why wouldn’t you want Jane in your life? Unfortunately, Jane is currently fighting a battle with cancer which is getting worse, but we both believe that everything gets worse before it gets better. Jane’s faith and positive attitude will help her to get through this difficult time.”

-Hailey & Lilly

“I admire Anna because she teaches me horseback riding at Willow Creek. She has to train all the horses and she teaches all the kids how to ride. Anna Is always happy when I go to visit her and she always helps me get my horse ready. Anna would do anything to help me become a better horseback rider. Anna always says that she wants to accomplish all of her goals. She has achieved three main accomplishments. The first thing she always wanted to do was to help the horses who need a better home. She did this by getting my new horse Moo out of being a Carrousel Horse, and into being a horse that trots freely. Secondly, she always wanted to train animals and that’s why she became a horse trainer. Thirdly, she always wanted to help kids ride horses and now she is the best horseback riding teacher ever. I’m thankful that she has helped me become a better horseback rider and that’s why I admire Anna.”

-Grace