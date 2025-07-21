Raymond Blackburn — obituary

Blackburn, Stanley Raymond

June 18, 1935 – July 17, 2025

We are saddened to announce the death of Ray Blackburn from Middleville. He is predeceased by his parents Ernest Stanley and Blanche Irene (née Harding), as well as his siblings, Edward Keith Hammond (Winifred Clifton Cox), Irene Lalonde (Carman) and Lois Turney (Don). He leaves behind his beloved wife of 45 years, Ruby, his children Brant and Amanda, and his grandson, Dennis.

Above many things, Raymond loved his community. He wanted to ensure it remained vibrant and knew that could be achieved through connection – not only to each other but to the local history. He was a dedicated supporter of the Middleville Agricultural Hall and the Community Centre. He spent long nights clearing and flooding the local rink so the kids would have a place to skate. Despite some skepticism, he organized crokinole nights for the village. Crokinole nights continue to this day, and all agree the idea was a huge success.

One of Raymond’s true passions was antique machinery, and in his younger years he was invested in Pioneer Days in Middleville. His beloved Case tractor was a mainstay, not only in Middleville, but at the Athens and Merrickville steam shows for several decades.

Raymond was a vibrant part of the community and he will be missed.

The family wishes to express appreciation for Dr. Ivanovich and the nursing staff at the Carleton Place Hospital for their care and compassion, as well as the Adult Day Program in Almonte. And finally, thanks to Raymond’s neighbours and friends for their years of support.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Middleville Community Centre or the Greenwood Cemetery.

Funeral Arrangements Entrusted To

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON. 613-256-3313)

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com