Home Hospice North Lanark is seeking a Coordinator for our Visiting Volunteer and Bereavement Program (Part-Time). The position is supported by a Part-Time Relief RN.

POSITION DESCRIPTION

As a key team member of Home Hospice North Lanark, the Coordinator of our Visiting Volunteer and Bereavement Programs is responsible for programs and services that make a real difference in the lives of those whose healthcare shifts from cure to care, by providing support for individuals and families living with a terminal or life-limiting illness within North Lanark.

This includes assessment, development of an appropriate program for clients and their family and caregivers, assignment of a Visiting Volunteer, and guidance regarding other supports available in the community. Also included is planning, training and evaluation of the Visiting Volunteers, and providing support, guidance and ongoing training opportunities.

The Coordinator will develop an annual plan for caregiver education and support groups offered to family and caregivers and the community at large, which may include education and outreach initiatives as they relate to the hospice philosophy, death and dying, grief and bereavement in collaboration with community partners.

QUALIFICATIONS

The successful candidate will possess:

an undergraduate degree in health or social science, adult education or related discipline is preferred;

hospice palliative care knowledge and training; certification through a recognized palliative care education/training program (i.e., Fundamentals of Hospice Palliative Care);

Up-to-date or current registration/licenses (ie. active license with CNO or social work)

experience in coordinating and supporting volunteers;

demonstrated experience in adult education, training, and public presentations;

experience with program development, implementation, and evaluation;

compassion, empathy, integrity, respect, courtesy and a caring attitude in all interactions;

exceptional listening skills;

a commitment to ongoing education and professional growth;

a demonstrated proficiency with computers and excellent organizational and time management skills; and

an ability and willingness to work flexible hours (mandatory).

OTHER REQUIREMENTS

Satisfactory Criminal Reference Check, 3 references, a valid driver’s license and access to a reliable vehicle.

In accordance with the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act, 2005 and the Ontario Human Rights Code, Home Hospice North Lanark will provide accommodations throughout the recruitment and selection process to applicants with disabilities. If selected to participate in the recruitment process, please provide the nature of any accommodation(s) that you may require when contacted. We thank all who apply; however only those candidates selected for interview will be contacted.