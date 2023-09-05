Re-Dedication of the Almonte Cenotaph “The Volunteer,” September 10

100 Years Since its Conception

2:00 pm. Sunday September 10th, 2023

Their Sacrifices Shall Not Be Forgot

The Canadian Legion Branch 240 will be holding a Rededication Ceremony for the 100th Anniversary of the Almonte Cenotaph on Sunday September 10th at 2pm. The service will take place at Cenotaph located beside the Old Town Hall.

The Original Dedication Ceremony was held September 11th, 1923. The Monument had been erected by the executors of Alexander Rosamond to carry out the bequest contained in his will to honour all those who lost their lives in the WWI who were from the Town of Almonte, Township of Ramsay and surrounding district. The “Volunteer” monument was created by noted sculptor and Almonte native R. Tait McKenzie in the likeness of Alexander Rosamond.

The service will follow both the original 1923 protocol and current Legion Dedication Service protocol. Attending will be local Dignitaries, Military and Veterans representatives, local Church leader, members of the Almonte Legion Pipe Band, members the Almonte Legion and Almonte Legion Ladies Auxiliary, Colour Party, local Students, and family members of the Late Alexander Rosamond. The public is cordially invited to witness this piece of local history. Refreshments, snacks and a WWI display will be available at the Local Legion branch after the service.