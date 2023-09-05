Wednesday, September 6, 2023
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

St. Andrew’s Fish Fry, September 15, order now

Don’t miss our annual Fish Fry! When: Friday,...

Re-Dedication of the Almonte Cenotaph “The Volunteer,” September 10

100 Years Since its Conception 2:00 pm. Sunday...

‘Exploring the Magic of Cinema,’ Learning Again in Almonte

Learning Again in Almonte welcomes back popular...
LivingRe-Dedication of the Almonte Cenotaph “The Volunteer,” September 10

Re-Dedication of the Almonte Cenotaph “The Volunteer,” September 10

Millstone photo

100 Years Since its Conception
2:00 pm. Sunday September 10th, 2023
Their Sacrifices Shall Not Be Forgot

The Canadian Legion Branch 240 will be holding a Rededication Ceremony for the 100th Anniversary of the Almonte Cenotaph on Sunday September 10th at 2pm. The service will take place at Cenotaph located beside the Old Town Hall.

The Original Dedication Ceremony was held September 11th, 1923. The Monument had been erected by the executors of Alexander Rosamond to carry out the bequest contained in his will to honour all those who lost their lives in the WWI who were from the Town of Almonte, Township of Ramsay and surrounding district. The “Volunteer” monument was created by noted sculptor and Almonte native R. Tait McKenzie in the likeness of Alexander Rosamond.

The service will follow both the original 1923 protocol and current Legion Dedication Service protocol. Attending will be local Dignitaries, Military and Veterans representatives, local Church leader, members of the Almonte Legion Pipe Band, members the Almonte Legion and Almonte Legion Ladies Auxiliary, Colour Party, local Students, and family members of the Late Alexander Rosamond. The public is cordially invited to witness this piece of local history. Refreshments, snacks and a WWI display will be available at the Local Legion branch after the service.

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone