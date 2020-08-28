Calling snowmobilers/ATVers/ off-roaders:

As a regular hiker/dog walker on the trail that joins with Ramsay Concession 11A I am requesting help in removing garbage that has been dumped along this route. I have already removed at least 15 bags of garbage from this trail since the spring but there are two sites that are beyond my ability. Any help would be appreciated. No need to contact me, but if you could pick up garbage while you’re passing through that would be great.

This is by the traffic circle, opposite Appleton sideroad.