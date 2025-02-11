Rebecca Noelle brings the love to Almonte at the Old Town Hall this Friday

Tuesday, February 11, 2025
Arts & CultureRebecca Noelle brings the love to Almonte at the Old Town Hall this Friday

For This Valentine’s Day, audiences are in for a special treat as the renowned Rebecca Noelle takes the stage at the historic Almonte Old Town Hall for a heartfelt performance called Rebecca Noelle, from Almonte with Love. Offering an evening of exceptional music, romance, and soulful melodies, the concert is set for this Friday, February 14, at 7:30 PM.

Known for her stunning vocals and captivating stage presence, Rebecca Noelle will be joined by a stellar lineup of musicians, including Mark Ferguson (piano), Mike Tremblay (drums), Ross Morgan (guitar), Sage Reynolds (upright bass), Ed Lister (trumpet), Petr Cancura (tenor sax), and Brian Asselin (baritone sax). With such an accomplished ensemble, the audience can expect an unforgettable night of rich harmonies, smooth jazz, and electrifying performances.

This is the first time the Ottawa Jazz Festival is presenting a show in Almonte as part of its Jazz in the Valley Series. Almonte Old Town Hall, a venue celebrated for its intimate ambiance and superb acoustics, provides the perfect backdrop for this special Valentine’s Day show. Whether you’re celebrating with a loved one or simply indulging in an evening of world-class music, From Almonte with Love promises to be a night to remember.

Don’t miss this opportunity to experience Rebecca Noelle and her outstanding band live. Buy your tickets now and prepare for a magical evening in the heart of Almonte!

