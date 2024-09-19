Honouring National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

As a special prequel to the upcoming Reconciliation Through Art event, acclaimed Cree filmmaker Jules Arita Koostachin, based in Vancouver, will be coming to Almonte to give a personal screening of her extraordinary documentary WaaPaKe (Tomorrow).

This intimate film delves into the Indian Residential School (IRS) experiences that have affected her family from Attawapiskat. Released in 2023 by the National Film Board of Canada WaaPaKe (Tomorrow) focuses on intergenerational resiliency, healing and hope, offering a unique insight into the IRS experience and its impact, a central theme of Truth and Reconciliation and Every Child Matters. Jules Koostachin will be available for questions and discussion.

When: September 29, 2024 2 pm

Where: Almonte United Church, 106 Elgin St., Almonte ON

In 2010, Jules completed her masters degree at Toronto Metropolitan University in Documentary Media where she was awarded the Award of Distinction for her thesis work, as well as the Graduate Gold Medal for highest academic achievement. After graduation, Jules was one of six women selected for the Women in the Directors Chair program at the Banff Center. Since then her filmography and awards have made her one of the filmmakers of note today (juleskoostachin.com).

Jules carries extensive knowledge and experience in Indigenous communities continues to inform her advocacy and her arts practice.

Don’t miss this special film and unique chance to meet the filmmaker!

This screening event will be followed by the other performances, workshops and exhibits with Indigenous artists and knowledge keepers happening as part of Reconciliation Through Art at the Mississippi Valley Textile Museum on Sept 30 8 am-8 pm.

Visit reconciliationthroughart.ca for all program details and times.