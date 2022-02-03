Lanark County Interval House and Community Support have partnered with the Smiths Falls Police Department. Perth and Smiths Falls District Hospital and Victim Services Lanark County to create an informational forum addressing the concerns of our community around femicide, domestic violence and sexual assault.

The forum will take place virtually on Wednesday, February 16. It will be an opportunity to share information about local resources, tools to support the community in healing and to learn how and why to reach out if you are concerned about safety and violence.

Lanark County Interval House’s Public Educator and Victim Advocate, Brianne Luckasavitch believes Lanark County and Smiths Falls should come together in this difficult time. “It’s important to come together because of the recent tragic loss in the Smiths Falls community,” Luckasavitch said. “This will be an open forum. We want to hear from community members about their concerns so that we, along with our local partners, can better support healing and help individuals to feel empowered to reach out when they face safety concerns.”

Those who are interested in participating can register online at https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/responding-to-femicide-a-discussion-towards-understanding-and-healing-tickets-260520613167 or at www.lcih.org. Brianne is available to answer community questions and concerns prior to the event at brianne@lcih.com.

Lanark County Interval House and Community Support has been offering emergency and ongoing programs to women and children living in or escaping from domestic violence for over 40 years. For more information about the agency, please visit www.lcih.org