Retired and looking to keep active? Consider the Naismith Men’s Shed

Naismith Men’s Shed, a Mississippi Mills group organized for men to rub shoulders together, welcomes new members. We gather in different venues to socialize, work on projects or play different and challenging games. Our purpose is to help you have a fulfilling retirement and hopefully remove any feeling of loneliness you may be experiencing. If you are feeling a bit left out now that you have retired or have been retired for some time, then come out and join us. Your contribution can and will help other men.

Men’s Sheds originated in Australia and are spreading worldwide. Canada is experiencing significant growth in most provinces. Each shed is self-organized and member-governed and conducts its affairs as needed by Men in our area.

If you want to have something to look forward to each week then come out and join us at our weekly breakfast, in our wood shop or perhaps join in our games group. Other events are held during the year.

You can see information on our website <naismishmensshed.ca> or contact our membership coordinator John Peters<ontariomenssheds@gmail.com> or call John @ 613 601-2148 or Team Leader Bob Dickson <bdickson@storm.ca> or call Bob @ 613 256-1625

(Note: our membership fee is currently just $1.00)