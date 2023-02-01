Richard Limmert — obituary

Limmert, Richard

Architect (1948-2023) B Arch, FRAIC, (RAIC, OAA, AAA ret)

Richard passed away peacefully at the Almonte General Hospital with family by his side. He will be deeply missed by his wife and best friend Janet Nisbet. Proud and loving father to Cedar Nisbet (Lauren Merkley), Milo Richards (Wendy Mitchelitis) and Seth Richards (Nicole Ramien); Andrew Limmert (Sarah), Alison Limmert (Adam Norman) children of Julia Hudson. He was a beloved Grandpa to Sawyer and Piper, Beckham and Stevie, Ronnie and Everly, who all brought so much joy to his life. He was a loving brother to Carole Limmert, Gale Limmert and Diane Clifton (Wade). Predeceased by father Arthur Limmert and Mother Shirley (Dillabough).

Those closest to Richard will remember his keen intellect, immense capacity for work and devotion to his family and community. While his greatest passion was his work, he could often be persuaded to leave his drawing board to play a round of golf and enjoy a good single malt with friends and family. Richard’s toasts at Sunday dinners will remain legendary.

Richard’s two early passions were architecture and airplanes. As a young air cadet, he got his pilot’s license and loved the freedom which came with flying. Richard began his architectural studies at the University of Toronto and completed his degree at Carleton University. He enjoyed a successful career in architecture leading various projects across Canada. He was proud to describe himself as a generalist architect. His portfolio encompassed award winning residential, commercial, and institutional projects throughout Canada. His passion for modern architecture and designing spaces that balanced both form and function was his hallmark. Though, in recent years the debilitating illness he faced robbed him of his ability to do his architecture, he never lost his critical eye for the built environment, or his desire to work on one more project.

Donations in Richard’s memory may be made to the Almonte General Hospital Foundation ‘Put Yourself In the Picture’ Campaign which is raising money towards procuring CT equipment for the hospital.

The family wishes to thank the staff of the Almonte General Hospital for their exceptional care. A special thank you to the PSW’s of Almonte Country Haven. With gratitude to Dr Vandenbrink for his compassionate care.

Condolences and messages to: jnisbet@sympatico.ca

A celebration of life will be held for Richard

Saturday February 11, 2-4pm at the Almonte Old Town Hall, 14 Bridge St, Almonte Ontario.