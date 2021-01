Richard is a retired teacher from Carp and enjoys writing stories. He believes that stories, great and small, define who we are. It is story that sets our inner lives in motion. He enjoys nature, gardening, visual arts, and being an earthling in the natural world. He lives with his wife Bernadette, also a writer, on the edge of a large wetland in Corkery.

Richard writes the Millstone’s Reflections from the Swamp column.