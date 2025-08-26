Tuesday, August 26, 2025
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

For Sale: Nearly new Panasonic microwave

Nearly new Panasonic “The Genius” 1.3’ 100...

Riversong Players announce auditions, new shows & school program

A new theatre company is taking root...

Electric scooter for sale

Model XL-3 from Scooter Village in Ashton I...
Arts & CultureRiversong Players announce auditions, new shows & school program

Riversong Players announce auditions, new shows & school program

A new theatre company is taking root in the community! Riversong Players, led by Artistic Director Beth Anne Robertson, is launching its first season with auditions now open for a bold and exciting lineup of shows.

This year’s productions include: A Christmas Story: The Musical, The Strings of the Violin (an original play inspired by Jewish folklore and the resilience of children during WWII), the uplifting Godspell, and a reimagined acoustic version of The Who’s Tommy.

Auditions are open to performers ages 10 and up, with opportunities both on stage and behind the scenes. “We welcome everyone, from seasoned performers to those stepping onto the stage for the first time,” says Robertson.

Riversong Players is also introducing a Lunch Hour Theatre Program for Intermediate and High School students, offering workshops in acting, singing, and storytelling during the school day, culminating in live performances.

📧 To audition or learn more: info@riversongplayers.com
🌐 Visit: www.riversongplayers.com

Follow @riversongplayers for audition details, program updates, and season announcements.

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone