Robert Timmons — obituary

Timmons, Robert Edward

Passed peacefully at the Queensway Carleton Hospital on Sunday, December 11, 2022.

Robert Edward

Of Richmond, ON., age of 88 years.

Beloved husband of the late Ann Timmons and dearly loved father of Marilyn Wright (Allan), Alvin (Lynda), Doug (Wendy), Fred and Kevin. Predeceased by his son Jerry. Loved brother of Mel (Eileen), Gordie, Clarence (Nancy), and Ray (June). Cherished grandpa of 5 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

Friends and Family are Invited to Share Memories at

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON. 613-256-3313)

On Saturday, December 17, 2022 from 12pm to 2pm. Chapel service to follow at 2pm with reception to follow the service in the Gamble Suites.

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com