Jones, Roger Eldon

Passed away peacefully on November 10, 2020, at Orchardview by the Mississippi.

Roger

Formerly of Almonte and Golden Lake,

at the age of 84.

Beloved husband to the late Vera (nee Hawke). Missed by his three boys Randy (Dawn), Jeffrey (Heather), and Tim. Proud grandfather of Christopher (Patty), Tyler (Sam), Bradley (Shelby), Jessica, and great-grandfather to Alicia, Austin, Bailey and George. Remembered by his extended family and friends. Donations in memory of Roger may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.

