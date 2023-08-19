Rose McConnell — obituary

McCONNELL, Rose

(nee Needham)

Peacefully at the Ottawa Civic Hospital with her daughter by her side, Margaret Rose McConnell of Ottawa passed away early Friday morning, August 18, 2023. She was 83 years of age. Loved and proud mother of Grant McConnell (Rosemarie) and Joanne Peach (Brian). Predeceased by an infant son, Michael. Cherished and loving “Grandma Rose” of Mathieu (Naziha), Kurtis (Gabrielle), Lindsey (Ali), Sara, Malcolm and Erin and “Great-Grandma Rose” of Sophie, Myriam, Scout, Waylon, Raymond and Theia Rose. Dear sister of Betty Eastman (Dalton) and Patsy Horner (Allan). Predeceased by her parents: Stuart and Mary (nee Delahunt) Needham as well her sister, Iva Mondor and brother, Mel Needham (late Nancy). Predeceased by her former husband, Burt McConnell. Also survived and lovingly remembered by her many nieces, nephews and friends. Rose grew up on a farm in Pakenham Township. She left home to study nursing in Ottawa graduating as a Registered Nurse. Her career brought her to many communities until retirement in Hawkesbury. She later moved to Ottawa to be near her growing family as she welcomed her grandchildren and greatgrandchildren. She will be missed. Final arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior where visitation will be held on Tuesday afternoon, August 22nd from 3 to 4:45 p.m. A Service to honour Rose will take place in the Pilon Family Chapel at 5 o’clock. Reception to follow. Interment St. Mark’s Cemetery, Pakenham. In memory, donations to the University of Ottawa Heart Institute would be greatly appreciated.

