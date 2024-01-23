Rudy Young — obituary

Young, Rudy

July 24, 1935 to January 12, 2024

Peacefully with family by his side, Rudy passed away at the age of 88. Departed to join his beloved wife Eva who predeceased him in 2003. Loving father to Allan (Jo) of Fort McMurray, James of Scarborough, and Mia of Lanark. Rudy will also be sorely missed by his dear brother Eric (the late Eveleen) of Ottawa.

Rudy was a loving grandfather to Dale, Candice and Brandi, and great grandfather to Aidan, Dax, Cade, Henry, Oliver, Aria and Mya (all of Alberta).

Rudy was a man of many talents and skills, learned from a well spent youth and from his days as a Sea Cadet in Sudbury. He built a small cabin cruiser by himself, and travelled much of Canada while in cadet training. He hunted in remote parts of Northern Ontario, and worked as an electrician in the mining industry. Rudy was a knowledgeable handyman, and was proficient at auto mechanics. Rudy enjoyed his long time work at Photographic Stores Ltd, and Madonna Nursing Home, both in the Ottawa area.

Rudy was a family man who especially enjoyed being the family photographer, taking turns cooking meals with Eva, special times at the Lac Mecham, Quebec family cottage – which he built. In his retirement years, he enjoyed cabin life in Lanark, bicycle rides on country roads, and outings for ice cream. Rudy always had a dog in his life, his favorites were Jumbo and Smiley!

Rudy was known for his hospitality, helpfulness to others and his great sense of humour.

Farewell Rudy, may God bless you always.

A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring. All are welcome.

Thank you to Fairview Manor staff for their care of Rudy. Donations in memory of Rudy may be made to the Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation.

