WARK

RUSSELL LAWRENCE

(Long time employee of Loblaws)

Passed peacefully in Fairview Manor on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020.

Russell Wark

of Clayton, age 84 years.

Beloved husband of the late Linda Sauve. Dearly loved and respected father of Tracy Bowden (Carl), Lawrence (Paulette) & Clayton (Sue) & special niece, Christine. Loved grandpa of Scott, Derek, Allyn (Samantha), Meghan, Kyle & Ryan (Liz). Predeceased by his parents, Lawrence & Lucy Wark. Dear brother of; Gladys LeClaire, Isabel Hope, Howard, Esther Nichols, Walter & Morley. Predeceased by sisters; Marion Affleck, Muriel Julien, Mary Chevallier & Luella LeClaire. Will be sadly missed by his in-laws and his many nieces & nephews.

Due to Covid restrictions at private family service will be held in the Chapel of the

C. R. GAMBLE FUNERAL HOME Inc.

(127 Church St. Almonte, ON (613) 256-3313)

Friends and family are welcome to attend the interment Service which will be published at a later date & time. For those who would like to be part of the Zoom Virtual Service, Please call the Gamble Funeral Home.

Russell’s family would like to extend a very special thank you to all of the incredible staff on Maple Grove wing at Fairview Manor for their kindness and care of our dad.

For those who may choose to honour Russ with a Memorial Donation, please consider the Fairview Manor, Maple grove Unit or the Clayton Community Hall,

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com