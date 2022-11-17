Thursday, November 17, 2022
Salvation Army Kettle Drive seeks volunteers

Once again, the Salvation Army Kettle Drive will be setting up collection tables in Lanark County.

Here in Almonte, we will be stationed in the lobby of the Independent Grocer and WE NEED VOLUNTEERS!

More families than ever are using the Food Banks as well as struggling with transportation and heating costs.  Our kettles are so needed again this year.  All funds raised in our community stay in the community so please give this some thought and contact Carolyn Klickermann at 256-3314 or cklickermann@hotmail.com.

