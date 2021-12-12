Brunton, Sandra

1948 – 2021

Passed away peacefully with her family at her side at home on Saturday, December 11, 2021 after a long illness. Beloved wife of Robert (Bob) Brunton. Loving Mom to Andrea Brunton of Ottawa and Julie Brunton of Appleton. Loving Grandma to her grandchildren, Annella and Kincaid of Ottawa. Sandra was an extraordinarily kind, caring, empathetic and compassionate person who was so very cherished and loved. She will be deeply missed by many, especially her sisters Dale Westsmith of London, England and Jean McCulloch of Petawawa, Ontario. Remembered dearly by her many relatives and friends. A family celebration of life is planned for the future. She was the daughter of the late Yvette-Marie Latreille and Campbell Stewart of Montreal.

Funeral Arrangements Entrusted Into The Care Of

C. R. GAMBLE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL Inc.

(127 Church Street, Almonte, ON. (613) 256-3313)

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com