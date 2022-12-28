Scott Davey — obituary

Scott Lennis Davey

October 11, 1962-December 27, 2022

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Scott Davey on December 27th. Scott was a man who lived life to the fullest – his two greatest joys were spending time in the outdoors (preferably fishing) and time with his family and friends. He loved his work as a carpenter and especially the people he worked with, whether he was in Almonte, Calgary, or even Japan!

Son of the late Lennis Davey, mother Sandra Davey and stepfather Don Rodger. Survived by his sister Dianne Davey (Craig) and brother Jarett Davey. Blended families are the best and he will be sadly missed by stepfather Brian Gallagher (Tammy), brother Todd Gallagher (Karen) and sister Karen Gallagher (Steve). Also missed by cousins Ron (Sheila) and Heather (Steve), his Aunt Janet, Steve, and many others from his extended family.

One of the great lights in his life was spending time with his niece and nephews. Sadly missed by Samantha and Jackson (Dianne and Craig) Quintin and Colin (Karen) Liam, Aidan and Brennan (Todd and Karen) Greyson and Ariel (Mike and Julie). He never missed the opportunity to take them fishing and he could always be heard cheering loudly at their sporting events. The rule was “anything that happens with Uncle Scott, stays with Uncle Scott!” The kids thought that was hilarious and we can only imagine how some of those conversations went!

There are many to thank and if we have missed your name please know you are in our prayers. Special thank you to Meriem, Yuri and team at YIG pharmacy. To his CareBridge drivers who have become family, Christine and Jan and Dougal. To the ER doctor and nurses at Almonte General the night we arrived, what a truly compassionate and kind group; thanks to Dr. McKillop for always being there and for the kind and thoughtful care. To the Queensway Carleton dialysis nurses (especially Melanie), they gave the best care every time. To the Bayshore Healthcare team, these people are just amazing: we want to give a special shout-out to all his PSW’s (especially Nancy Munro) and to all of his wonderful nurses, especially the amazing Sarah Munro.

Scott’s sense of humour and quick wit will be missed by all who knew him, but we take comfort in knowing that he is finally at peace. Please join us for a Celebration of Life on Friday, January 6th at the Almonte Legion from 3h00-8h00PM. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Almonte General Hospital, the CareBridge Community Support, or your favourite wildlife fish and game club.