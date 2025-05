August 11-14 or August 18-21 Monday to Thursday Small class size of 4 students=personal attention. Students must be 10 years and up

Cost is $300 which includes fabric, patterns, notions and use of my machines if needed.

Children will complete at least one garment. For further information or to register contact SEW MUCH FUN, 180 Country St, Almonte marglee@teksavvy.com