MacPherson, Shirley-Anne (Feb 19, 1953 – Nov 13, 2020). Passed away peacefully at home. Mother of Sara-Jane Stewart (John), Sean MacPherson and Catherine Howard. Grandmother to Logan, Reese, Caleb, Tyler, Cheyanne-Jane, Cody, Morgan, Dakota and great-grandma to Jaxon. Predeceased by her loving parents Norbert & Stella (nee Scott) Meehan. Devoted sister to Marion (Paul) McGahey and predeceased by siblings Donnie Cochrane, Dorothy (Lloyd) Brunton, Stella (Gary) Ristow, Gerald (Joie) Meehan, Kitty (Charlie) Thibert, and Joanna (Peter) Harrington.

Shirley-Anne was a nurse with a career spanning more than 40 years. A highlight of her career was spending more than 25 years at St. Patrick’s Home, cultivating lifelong friendships with residents and colleagues alike. Shirley-Anne was a very talented step dancer who loved music of all kinds. In her youth, she spent time step dancing alongside her fiddle-playing brother throughout the Ottawa Valley. She was a gifted writer who loved literature. Shirley-Anne was a wonderful and devoted mother to Sean and Sara-Jane, who cherish the memories of their most loving and kind mother. Many cousins, nieces and nephews adored Shirley-Anne and will miss her dearly. Her kindness and generosity of spirit will live on, in all of us, who loved her so much.

A private funeral mass will be held on November 19, 2020 at Holy Name of Mary Church in Almonte. Due to Covid restrictions, a celebration of life will be held at a future date. In memoriam donations can be made to St. Anne de Beaupre Shrine or Brother Andre, St. Joseph’s Oratory of Mount Royal.