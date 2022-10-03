Monday, October 3, 2022
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Room for rent, $900

Room to rent, in Almonte, available November...

Jane Torrance: Let’s build the community we want to live in

I’ve had the incredible privilege of speaking...

Sid Mohr — obituary

Mohr, Robert Wright “Sid” Passed away peacefully surrounded by...
ObituariesSid Mohr -- obituary

Sid Mohr — obituary

Mohr, Robert Wright “Sid”

Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on October 2, 2022 at Orchard View by the Mississippi.

Sid

Of Almonte, Ontario, at the age of 84.

Beloved husband for 60 years to Lillian (nee Stanley).  Cherished by his two children Jennifer James (Steve) and Peter (Tammy).  Proud “Grandpa” to Curtis, Braden, Dylan, Ryan and Colin.  Survived by his three sisters Carol Bradley (Delmer), Gale Wright (Mike) and  Sharron Smith (Gary).  A special thank-you to the staff from Orchard View by the Mississippi for their care and support.  Donations in memory of Sid may be made to the Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation (CT Scanner).

Family and Friends May Visit

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON., 613-256-3313)

On Thursday, October 6, 2022 from 10am to 12 noon.  Chapel Service to follow at 12pm.  A Masonic Service will occur the same day at 11:45am.  Interment Auld Kirk Cemetery.

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone