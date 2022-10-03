Sid Mohr — obituary

Mohr, Robert Wright “Sid”

Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on October 2, 2022 at Orchard View by the Mississippi.

Sid

Of Almonte, Ontario, at the age of 84.

Beloved husband for 60 years to Lillian (nee Stanley). Cherished by his two children Jennifer James (Steve) and Peter (Tammy). Proud “Grandpa” to Curtis, Braden, Dylan, Ryan and Colin. Survived by his three sisters Carol Bradley (Delmer), Gale Wright (Mike) and Sharron Smith (Gary). A special thank-you to the staff from Orchard View by the Mississippi for their care and support. Donations in memory of Sid may be made to the Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation (CT Scanner).

Family and Friends May Visit

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON., 613-256-3313)

On Thursday, October 6, 2022 from 10am to 12 noon. Chapel Service to follow at 12pm. A Masonic Service will occur the same day at 11:45am. Interment Auld Kirk Cemetery.

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com