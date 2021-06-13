As part of Lanark County’s Climate Action Plan, the County’s Climate Environmental Coordinator is surveying businesses about their readiness to discontinue using plastic bag and plastic straw.

The purpose of the survey is to:

Gather information about local businesses’ use of single use plastics

Learn if businesses are aware of the upcoming Federal ban on plastic bags, straws, stir sticks, six-pack rings, cutlery, and foodware that is planned for the end of 2021

Learn if businesses are aware of Lanark County’s soft launch banning plastic bags and straws on July 1st, 2021 (voluntary compliance)

Discover what solutions businesses have in place as alternatives to plastic

Identify what prevents businesses from using alternatives to plastic

We encourage Mississippi Mills businesses to participate in the Single Use Plastic survey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/SFMD5GL

For more information, please contact Michelle Vala, Lanark County Climate Environmental Coordinator, mvala@lanarkcounty.ca