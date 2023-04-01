by Brent Eades

Readers may know that I’m interested in the various artificial intelligence (AI) tools proliferating online. As I’ve written before, they’re becoming more powerful with each passing month, getting ever better at writing persuasive articles and generating photos or artwork that look human-created.

As I’ve also written, they’re often a long way from perfect. AI-generated text is prone to factual errors and to the biases of the people who train the software that creates it, while AI photos often have bizarre artifacts — people with seven fingers or one eye, that sort of thing.

But sometimes they get things remarkably right. I gave the latest iteration of ChatGPT, a text-generation tool, this prompt:

Write a personal essay about why life in a small town like Almonte can be more rewarding and fulfilling than life in a big city.

As I’ve said before, tools like ChatGPT aren’t ‘intelligent’ in the way we are — they simply crunch through billions of words and sentences to produce something close to what you asked for. Still, its reply to my prompt was impressive. To me, it sounds a lot like what many of us might answer if asked the same question:

Growing up in a small town like Almonte, I never realized how lucky I was to experience life in a tight-knit community until I moved to a big city. As a child, I knew everyone in my neighbourhood and felt safe walking to school on my own. My parents knew all of my teachers, and I would often bump into friends and family at the grocery store or the park. Living in a small town provided a sense of belonging that I didn’t realize was missing until I moved to a big city.

In a small town, you’re not just a face in the crowd. You’re part of a community where people care about you and your well-being. Neighbours look out for each other, and people take pride in their community. Almonte, for example, has a rich history, and residents are passionate about preserving it. From the historic mills to the annual Puppets Up! festival, the community takes pride in its heritage and comes together to celebrate it.

In a small town, you also have a stronger sense of purpose. Everyone has a role to play, whether it’s volunteering at the local food bank or coaching a sports team. You don’t have to be wealthy or have a high-status job to make a difference. Your contributions are valued and appreciated, and you can see the direct impact of your efforts on your community.

Living in a big city, on the other hand, can be isolating. You can feel like a tiny speck in a vast, anonymous world. Despite being surrounded by people, you may feel like nobody really knows you or cares about you. It can be challenging to find your place and feel like you’re making a meaningful contribution. There’s also constant pressure to keep up with the fast-paced, competitive lifestyle of a big city, which can be draining and overwhelming.

In Almonte, life is more relaxed and laid-back. You don’t have to rush from one place to another or constantly compete with others. You can take the time to appreciate the small things, like watching the sunset over the Mississippi River or chatting with a neighbour on the porch. You can enjoy a slower pace of life and focus on what really matters: family, friends, and community.

Sounds good to me.