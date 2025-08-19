Wednesday, August 20, 2025
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Best Summer Chair!

Made in the wood shop by the...

St. Andrew’s United Fish Fry, order now!

St. Andrew’s United Church in Pakenham is...

New date for ‘Cashing in on Cycle Tourism’ event: October 17

A recent report estimates that the average...
The BillboardSt. Andrew’s United Fish Fry, order now!

St. Andrew’s United Fish Fry, order now!

St. Andrew’s United Church in Pakenham is again holding its annual “Take Out Only” Fish Fry.

On Friday, September 5, 2025, we’ll do the cooking for you. You’ll enjoy fish and fries from Mundell’s Surf and Turf and homemade pie.

You must order in advance before September 2 at 5 p.m. by calling or texting: Lisa at 613-410-8990.

  • Meals can be picked up between and 7 p.m.
  • Price: $20 (2 pieces) $15 (1 piece)
  • You can pay by cash at pick up (exact change) or by eTF to: specialeventsstandrews@outlook.com

Mark your calendars and spread the word!

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone