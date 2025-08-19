St. Andrew’s United Fish Fry, order now!

St. Andrew’s United Church in Pakenham is again holding its annual “Take Out Only” Fish Fry.

On Friday, September 5, 2025, we’ll do the cooking for you. You’ll enjoy fish and fries from Mundell’s Surf and Turf and homemade pie.

You must order in advance before September 2 at 5 p.m. by calling or texting: Lisa at 613-410-8990.

Meals can be picked up between 4 and 7 p.m.

Price: $20 (2 pieces) $15 (1 piece)

You can pay by cash at pick up (exact change) or by eTransfer to: specialeventsstandrews@outlook.com

Mark your calendars and spread the word!