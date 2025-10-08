The BillboardSt George’s free Community Breakfast, October 11 St George’s free Community Breakfast, October 11 October 8, 2025 St George’s free Community Breakfast on Saturday, October 11, 2786 Tatlock Road, Clayton. 9-11am. All welcome. Donations accepted however not expected. Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related St. Mary’s Annual Fall Tea & Bazaar, November 1 October 7, 2025 “Jane Austen Wrecked My Life” — film, October 19 October 7, 2025 ‘The Zone’ at St. Andrew’s United October 6, 2025 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest St George’s free Community Breakfast, October 11 October 8, 2025 For Sale: 2500 Watt Radley portable inverter generator October 8, 2025 For Sale – 2 tickets to see IRISH MYTHEN October 8, 2025 Ginger-Garlic Chicken and Vegetable Stir-Fry October 5, 2025 Annual Alpha Male Yard Sale! October 8, 2025 St. Mary’s Annual Fall Tea & Bazaar, November 1 October 7, 2025 From the Archives For the Birds and Nature: Spring is coming! Roasted Cherry Tomato, Corn & Israeli Couscous Salad Fibrefest marks 20 years Local initiative to support people with Parkinson’s and ‘Give Where You Live’ What Is That … Early Bloom? Fish Marbella Fall Rains on Thanksgiving Appleton Quarry Basswood