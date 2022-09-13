St. Paul’s Community Harvest Supper is BACK

After a two-year hiatus, the Community Harvest Supper returns !

WHEN: Saturday September 17, 4 – 7 p.m.

WHERE: St. Paul’s Church Hall, 62 Clyde St., Almonte. For this year, as we work on getting our groove back, the supper is being downsized and returning to its roots.

This year we welcome the Mississippi Mills Youth Center as our partner in preparing this glorious meal. The energy and enthusiasm of youth is lighting up the burners and ovens as they help to create this magnificent feast.

Reserve your seats – Pre-purchased tickets are highly recommended!

A limited number of tickets will be sold for each of 3 “in house” sittings: the first at 4 p.m., the second at 5 p.m. and the final sitting at 6 p.m.

We also offer a Turkey Take out. Take home a full turkey dinner complete with gravy, dressing, salads, and your choice of pumpkin or apple pie. Just drive up to the back of the church and our “turkey couriers” will bring your meal to your car window – no need to leave your car!

Where / how to buy tickets

ONLINE at harvestsupper.ca: Click our “Buy Tickets” action button. Online tickets incur an additional processing fee.

IN PERSON at the Mississippi Mills Youth Center, 134 Main St. E, Almonte. The center is open Mon – Fri, 9 am – 4:30 pm and Saturday from 1 pm – 9 pm.

IN PERSON at St. Paul’s Church on Sunday, September 11 only from 10:30 a.m. – 12 noon

Ticket prices

Adult $ 25.00

Youth under 13 $ 15.00

Tickets may also be purchased for clients of the Food Bank at the $25.

The supper directly supports our mission partners: Lanark County Food Bank, Mississippi Mills Youth Centre and Lanark County Interval House as well as St. Paul’s Almonte.

For more information: Sandra (event coordinator)

Phone: 613-621-9092 – Email: sandra@stpaulsalmonte.ca – Website: harvestsupper.ca