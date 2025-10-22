Wednesday, October 22, 2025
Stan Hall — obituary

Hall, Stanley Brien

Passed away peacefully on October 18, 2025, in the Rosamond Wing of the Almonte General Hospital.

Stan

Of Almonte, Ontario, after celebrating his 75th birthday.

Will be lovingly remembered by Nancy, his wife of 54 years.  Deeply missed by his four children: Anthony “Tony” (Karen), William “Bill” (Tracey), Jason (Corena), and April (Dave Georgeadis).  Proud grandfather to Rebeka (Kevin Groot-Lipman), Devon, Kody, Madison, Isabelle, and great-grandfather to Ava.  Predeceased by his parents Jack and Myrtle.  Survived by his sibling Kevin (Kim), Frank (Karen), Philip and Nancy.  A special thank-you to Dr. Kedrosky and the staff from the Almonte General Hospital for their care and support.  Donations in memory of Stan may be made to the Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation.

A celebration of Stan’s Life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements Entrusted Into the Care Of

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON. 613-256-3313)

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com

