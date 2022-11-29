Stay safe: Don’t use space heaters with extension cords

‘Tis the season for space heaters and a good time to remind folks that they should never be connected to extension cords or power bars — these aren’t generally designed to handle the high amounts of current consumed by the heaters, and they can and do cause fires. Plug them directly into a wall outlet instead. Other space heater safety tips:

Place the heater on a hard, level, and nonflammable surface (so, not on rugs or carpets.)

Keep them at least three feet away from anything that can burn easily, like furniture, bedding, paper and curtains.

Don’t leave them running while you’re sleeping or not in the room.

For extra safety, unplug them when you’re not using them.