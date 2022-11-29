Tuesday, November 29, 2022
Stay safe: Don’t use space heaters with extension cords

‘Tis the season for space heaters and a good time to remind folks that they should never be connected to extension cords or power bars — these aren’t generally designed to handle the high amounts of current consumed by the heaters, and they can and do cause fires. Plug them directly into a wall outlet instead. Other space heater safety tips:

  • Place the heater on a hard, level, and nonflammable surface (so, not on rugs or carpets.)
  • Keep them at least three feet away from anything that can burn easily, like furniture, bedding, paper and curtains.
  • Don’t leave them running while you’re sleeping or not in the room.
  • For extra safety, unplug them when you’re not using them.

