This year has brought so many opportunities to our community. From historical flag raising to unique events, new crosswalk installs and lots of education, support and partnership.

As with all movement, there has been a series of hurtful incidents to crosswalks and sidewalks across the county and beyond.

There have been hurt feelings, pain, reaction and ideas to “repair”.

There have also been positive conversations, new reactions of support from outside the spectrum, ally readiness, political statements and recognition from many. Dialogue leads to further growth, gains, education, and opportunities to continue the movement forward.

To repair and react fuels negative emotions and we want everyone to continue open dialogue so that we may all grow in knowledge.

So let’s appreciate the love and support of the vast majority of our community and allow the distasteful marks to remind us how far we’ve come and to motivate us on the work ahead and share more knowledge.

Knowledge is power, ignorance is not bliss,

In solidarity,

Erin Lee, Executive Director, Lanark County Interval House and Community Support

Michael Rikley-Lancaster, Executive Director/ Curator, Mississippi Valley Textile Museum and Chair of Pride Mississippi Mills