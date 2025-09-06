Support Parkinson Canada SuperWalk participants at Orchard View

On Saturday September 13th, my wife Araina and I will be participating in the Parkinson Canada SuperWalk at Orchard View Gardens by the Mississippi in Almonte at 10am. The purpose of the walk is to raise funds for Parkinson Canada which will empower the Parkinson’s community through tailored support, innovative research and raising the voice of all of those impacted by Parkinson’s, the fastest growing neurological disorder in the world.

The walk will be led by Piper Jason Cain of the Almonte Legion Pipe Band and will involve three loops around the Orchard View property. Following the walk, there will be music by Terry Marcotte and refreshments will be served. All are welcome to attend and participate in the walk or simply enjoy the party to follow. Should you wish to support Araina in her walk to raise funds for Parkinson Canada, you can go to the website: www.superwalk.ca and click on the “Donate” button and enter the name Araina Clark

Thank you for your consideration.

Gord Clark