Suzanne Kelly-Ruiter — obituary

Kelly-Ruiter, Suzanne

(nee Paquette)

With heavy hearts, the family announces that Suzanne passed away suddenly but very peacefully at home in Pakenham, Ontario on Tuesday morning, June 13, 2023. She was 68 years of age.

Beloved wife of Albert “Bert” Ruiter.

Dearly loved mother of Ryan Kelly (Holly Brown), Maranda Kelly (Vee Jaradi), and Krystle Kelly (Mike Madigan). Predeceased by infant son Jeremy (June 11, 1978).

Dear stepmother of Megan Ruiter (Paul Devries), Bryson Ruiter and Cayse Ruiter (Justine).

Cherished Grandma Sue of Logan, Lucy, Micah, Silas, Emma, Marleigh, Emmett, Dawson, Mara and Callum.

Beloved daughter of Zita Paquette-Simpson (late Robert) and the late Edgar Paquette (1989).

Much loved sister of Shirley Staal (Harold), Brenda Brazeau (Ronald), Catherine Fortin (Renald) and Theresa Poirier (Roland).

She will also be missed by her many nieces and nephews.

Suzanne excelled at all that interested her. From interior decor to writing to singing and playing guitar…she did it all with great passion and flair.

She also took great pride in tending to her “Jeremy Garden” and keeping her home neat and tidy at all times.

Suzanne’s care and arrangements have been entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior where visitation will be held on Monday evening, June 19th from 6-8 and again on Tuesday morning from 9:30 to 10:45. A Funeral Liturgy will take place in the Pilon Family Chapel on Tuesday morning, June 20th at 11 o’clock. Reception to follow. Interment St. Peter Celestine Cemetery, Pakenham after the luncheon. If you wish to make a donation in Suzanne’s memory, please consider the Canadian Cancer Society.

Condolences/ Memories/Donations

Pilonfamily.ca