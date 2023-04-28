Syd McEwen — obituary

McEwen, Sydney “Syd”

(Retired from Ottawa Hydro)

Passed away from a hard fought battle with cancer on April 25, 2023.

Syd

Formerly of Almonte, ON.,

and currently of Ashton, ON.,

at the age of 74.

Devoted father to Elizabeth (Matthew), and Rainey and predeceased by 2 children Bryana and Teague. Proud “Poppo” of Brynna, Calix, Leodegan, Maeva, and Dallin. Son to the late Malcolm and Dorothy and survived by his siblings Russell, Goldwin, Annlea, Rodney, Frances and their partners. Will be fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends. Donations in memory of Syd may be made to the Ottawa Hospital Cancer Centre. A special thanks to the staff from the Ottawa Hospital Cancer Centre and the Palliative Care Team from the Ottawa General Hospital as well as the staff from Bayshore Health Care for their care and support.

Family and Friends May Visit

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON. 613-256-3313)

On Wednesday, May 3, 2023 from 2-4 and 6-8pm. Funeral Mass at Holy Name of Mary Parish (134 Bridge St., Almonte) on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 11am. Reception to follow at the Almonte Legion.

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com