Sydney Burgess — obituary

Sydney Julianne Burgess

February 7, 2000 – March 26, 2023

Born in Ottawa, On

Passed away tragically in Gatineau (Hull).

Adored daughter of Jennifer Julian (Dale Cahoon) and Rex Burgess.

Loving nemesis of her sister Taylor Burgess.

Beloved niece to all her Almonte Aunties and Uncles and to her cool cousins.

Sydney was a unique and beautiful soul who followed her own path and created beautiful things.

She attended Carleton University and worked diligently in the restaurant business.

A private service will be held on Friday, April 7, 2023 at 2 pm at Cadieux Tubman Funeral Homes located at 185 Maloney Blvd, Gatineau. Family will receive condolences from 1:30 pm.

In lieu of flowers a donation in Sydney’s honor to your local Humane Society, Youth Programs would be appreciated. https://ottawahumane.ca/youth- programs/