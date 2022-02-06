A Century of Writers Helping Writers

In follow-up to the 100th anniversary of the Canadian Authors Association, the National Capital Region Branch invites all writers to take part in the 35th Annual National Capital Writing Contest.

The Canadian Authors Association (CAA) is a not-for-profit national arts service organization with a local presence dedicated to promoting a flourishing community of writers across Canada. The association offers professional development opportunities for writers of all levels in all genres, with the aim of helping writers develop skill in both the craft and business of writing, and providing access to a Canada-wide network of writers and publishing industry professionals. Over the century, some 25,000 writers have been members including Robert W. Service, Bliss Carman and E.J. Pratt.

Founded in 1921 by Stephen Leacock, Pelham Edgar, B.K. Sandwell and other prominent writers of the day, the CAA organized to lobby for the protection of authors’ rights, an objective it pursues to this day. Among its many achievements, the CAA was instrumental in establishing 1924 copyright legislation, helped to create the Canadian Writer’s Foundation, founded the Governor General’s Literary Awards, created the first standard book contract to protect authors’ rights, successfully lobbied to have Canada join the Universal Copyright Convention, and established the Vicky Metcalf Award and the CAA Literary Awards for Fiction, Nonfiction, Poetry and Drama.

To become a member of a chapter near you, go to https://canadianauthors.org/national/

The 35th Annual National Capital Writing Contest

Deadline March 21, 2022 at 11:59 PM.

Short Story Judge: Heather O’Neill

Poetry Judge: Lorna Crozier

Short Story: maximum 2,500 words, unpublished, in English

Poetry: maximum 60 lines including title and blank lines, unpublished, in English. No Haiku.

Awards Night will take place on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, with cash awards for 1st, 2nd and 3rd placements ($300, $200, $100) and three honourable mentions for each category.

Entry Fees: Poetry: $5 per single poem; Short Story: $15 per single story.

The contest is open to all Canadian citizens or landed immigrants living in Canada.

Name or other identifiers must not appear anywhere on the story or poem as entries will be blind judged. Judges’ decisions are final. No entries will be returned. For multiple entries, each must be accompanied by its entry fee and separate cover.

More information can be found at: http://canadianauthors.org/nationalcapitalregion/contests/

Electronic entries: ncwc-ncr@canadianauthors.org

Sponsored by Canadian Authors Association, Mill Street Books and Burnstown Publishing