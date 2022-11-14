“Tea and Tales” at North Lanark Regional Museum, December 1

Celebrate the season with a “Tea and Tales” afternoon tea on December 1 at the North Lanark Regional Museum in Appleton! The North Lanark Historical Society will be serving up hot tea, finger sandwiches and festive sweets in the beautiful holiday-themed atmosphere. This tea is the perfect opportunity to gather with friends and family to enjoy the season amidst the museum’s new “Scenes of Christmas Past” exhibit.

Local residents and author Claudia Smith will offer brief readings throughout the afternoon, sharing stories of Christmas traditions in Lanark County.

There will be seatings at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. at $15 a person. Tickets and seating times should be reserved in advance and can be purchased online by visiting our store at the link here – https://north-lanark- historical-society.square. site/product/-tea-tales- holiday-tea/34?cp=true&sa= false&sbp=false&q=false& category_id=6, over the phone at 613-257-8503, by email, or in person at the North Lanark Regional Museum in Appleton. Seats are limited, so book early to ensure your spot!

Reservations will be accepted until November 29 at 4 p.m.