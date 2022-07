The Ramsay Women’s Institute, after a 2-year hiatus, is again serving Tea on the Lawn at the Mill of Kintail, every Wednesday from July 6, 2022, to August 24, 2022, from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm. Come and enjoy hot tea and homemade tea breads under a shady tree overlooking the Indian River. No reservations will be taken. First come, first served. Any questions contact Cindy Zorgel 613-256-5155.