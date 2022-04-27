Wednesday, April 27, 2022

A volunteer-run newspaper for Mississippi Mills, Ontario, and area

Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content

Statement from the Mayor: Volunteer Week

Whether you serve on a municipal committee;...

Ten Collective Exhibition a Hit!

By Edith Cody-Rice Saturday and Sunday, April 23-24....

Coq au Vin

by Susan Hanna This classic dish is perfect...
Arts & CultureTen Collective Exhibition a Hit!

Ten Collective Exhibition a Hit!

By Edith Cody-Rice

Saturday and Sunday, April 23-24. saw the third annual exhibition of the Ten Collective at the Mississippi Valley Textile Museum. A superb collection of paintings and drawings by the ten artists Charles Spratt, Lily Swain, Amelia Ah You, Jill Halliday, Rosemary Leach, Marina Raike, Katherine McNenly, Maria Moldovan, Kaija Savinainen and Eileen Hennemann attracted 1000 visitors during the weekend. The quality of the art was highly professional and seductive and I saw little red “sold” dots sprinkled liberally throughout the exhibits. Organizer and artist Eileen Hennemann says “For me, having an exhibit of professional artists is so important and enriching for all who visit the show”.

The art ranged from carefully rendered representational oil canvases such as the painting of familiar objects by Rosemary Leach and Katherine McNenly to the joyous pencil and paper illustrations of Jill Halliday and  the more abstract paintings of Amelia Ah You inspired by her meanderings on the Pakenham Farm where she lives. All of the artists are accomplished professionals, some prize winning.

Christmas Tree – Charles Spratt
Brass Teapot with Oranges – Katherine McNenly
Near Purdon – Eileen Hennemann
The Undivided Self – Rosemary Leach
Deer with Magnolia – Lily Swain
Look – Maria Moldovan
Now What? – Jill Halliday
The Beckoning – Amelia Ah You
The Raven of Dungarvon – Marina Raike
Canoe – Kaija Savinainen
Saturday from  10-2pm was the busiest as serious buyers wanted to get decide what they will buy right away. Eileen observes that some of the  paintings could have sold several times over. Half of the artists’ work seems to sell during the exhibition and some artists almost sell out.
With each show the artists have been “over the moon” happy with the interest in their work, and with their sales says Eileen. Some receive commissions, and contact info from visitors who want to be kept informed by the artists’ newsletters. Several get visits to their studios because of the show.
Comments in the  guest books featured such comments as
Beautiful art in a gorgeous setting!”
“WOW! Lovely!”
“Such talent! Such variety! Thank you!”
“Inspiring and enriching!”
“What a terrific show”
We look forward to next years’ exhibition. In the meantime, you can reach the Ten Collective here.

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone