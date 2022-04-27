Ten Collective Exhibition a Hit!

By Edith Cody-Rice

Saturday and Sunday, April 23-24. saw the third annual exhibition of the Ten Collective at the Mississippi Valley Textile Museum. A superb collection of paintings and drawings by the ten artists Charles Spratt, Lily Swain, Amelia Ah You, Jill Halliday, Rosemary Leach, Marina Raike, Katherine McNenly, Maria Moldovan, Kaija Savinainen and Eileen Hennemann attracted 1000 visitors during the weekend. The quality of the art was highly professional and seductive and I saw little red “sold” dots sprinkled liberally throughout the exhibits. Organizer and artist Eileen Hennemann says “For me, having an exhibit of professional artists is so important and enriching for all who visit the show”.

The art ranged from carefully rendered representational oil canvases such as the painting of familiar objects by Rosemary Leach and Katherine McNenly to the joyous pencil and paper illustrations of Jill Halliday and the more abstract paintings of Amelia Ah You inspired by her meanderings on the Pakenham Farm where she lives. All of the artists are accomplished professionals, some prize winning.

Saturday from 10-2pm was the busiest as serious buyers wanted to get decide what they will buy right away. Eileen observes that some of the paintings could have sold several times over. Half of the artists’ work seems to sell during the exhibition and some artists almost sell out.

With each show the artists have been “over the moon” happy with the interest in their work, and with their sales says Eileen. Some receive commissions, and contact info from visitors who want to be kept informed by the artists’ newsletters. Several get visits to their studios because of the show.

Comments in the guest books featured such comments as

Beautiful art in a gorgeous setting!” “WOW! Lovely!” “Such talent! Such variety! Thank you!” “Inspiring and enriching!” “What a terrific show”